Two members of dacoit gang from Afghanistan arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police and Rangers on Tuesday apprehended two members of a dacoit gang hailing from Afghanistan and operating in Karachi during a joint raid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the two members of a suspected dacoit gang were arrested from the Metroville area of SITE in Karachi. “Khalil Ahmed and Hayat Ullah belong to Afghanistan,” he said adding that they recovered ammunition, drugs, and weapons from the arrested suspects.

They have confessed to their role in separate criminal incidents including selling narcotics in the city.

“The suspects committed a robbery bid at a mobile shop in Metroville on June 05,” he said adding that the authorities later taking help from the CCTV footage of the entire episode arrested them.

It is pertinent to mention here that police have previously apprehended suspects using the footage of their criminal activities.

On July 05, two dacoits were killed another was taken into custody in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in Karachi.

According to police, the encounter took place near Malir-15. The dacoits who were travelling in a car were asked to stop in PECHS Society, but they ran away. The police party chased the dacoits and intercepted them at the U-turn near Malir 15.

Read More: Four cops arrested, booked over fake police encounter in Karachi

The dacoits opened fire on the police party and in exchange two of them were killed on the spot, while another was arrested in injured condition.

The identity of the dead and injured remains unknown.