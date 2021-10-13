CCTV footage of dacoits killing nine at Sadiqabad fuel station surfaces

The CCTV footage of the petrol pump incident in which nine people were killed by robbers in tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan, emerged on Wednesday.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the Andhra Gang robbers stormed the fuel station at Mahi Chowk in broad daylight.

The CCTV footage, available with ARY News, shows that robbers are arguing with the owners of the petrol pump station and then opened indiscriminate fire, killing everyone present.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Andhar Gang robbers opened indiscriminate fire at a petrol pump in Sadiqabad, resulting in the immediate death of nine people.

The victims were identified as Ghulam Nabi, Nazir Ahmed, Pir Baksh, Zaheer, Sharif, Dawood, Malik Munawar, and Farooq.

Earlier today, SSP Investigations Rahim Yar Khan Arsalan Shahzaib was removed from the post while Captain (r) Dost Muhammad has been appointed as new SSP investigations Rahim Yar Khan.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab also took notice of the mugging incident and directed the RPO Bahawalpur to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Meanwhile, the families of the victims have blamed a bandit gang for being behind the incident saying its leader Jan Muhammad lead the attack. The family also staged a protest along with the bodies and demanded the authorities to immediately arrest those behind it.

