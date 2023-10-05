AJK PM calls on Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday calling the Kashmir dispute an unfinished agenda of partition, resolved that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who called on him, said that Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiris until the issue was resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people as well as the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The AJK prime minister lauded PM Kakar for raising voice in support of Kashmiri people at the forum of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We, the people of Kashmir are grateful to you for exposing Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir before the world,” the AJK prime minister added.

Earlier in September, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly today where he said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is the key to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan.

The premier said that the establishment of peace is necessary to gain development and prosperity. Pakistan wants good ties with all neighbours including India.

“The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is crucial to resolve all conflicts between Pakistan and India. The UN should implement its resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

Kakar called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to secure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, which, he said, was the key to peace between Pakistan and India.

“India has evaded implementation of the Security Council’s resolutions which call for the ‘final disposition’ of Jammu and Kashmir to be decided by its people through UN-supervised plebiscite,” he told the UN General Assembly in its iconic hall with several world leaders, top diplomats and officials in the audience.