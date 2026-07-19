AJK police chief rejects talks with violent, anti-state elements

MUZZAFFARABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Liaqat Ali Malik has rejected calls for negotiations with groups he described as violent and anti-state elements.

“No leniency can be shown towards those accused of attacking security personnel and civilians,” he said in a statement released on Sunday.

The AJK police chief said that those responsible for the “brutal killings” of police officers could not be given any concessions. He questioned whether anyone would consider sitting at a negotiating table with those accused of killing their own family members.

Malik stated that the role of police is not to find political solutions, adding that political matters are resolved through political leadership.

The AJK police chief alleged that certain disruptive elements had issued threats against security forces and civilians, including threats of violence and attacks on law enforcement personnel.

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He said such individuals had also targeted ordinary citizens, and argued that there was no room for a political settlement with those involved in violent acts.

The AJK police chief further alleged that an innocent citizen travelling to attend his mother’s funeral had been abducted and subjected to severe violence, including injuries to his legs.

He said the state would use all available legal measures to deal with those accused of attacking innocent citizens and spreading violence.