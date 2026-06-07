Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where the current political situation of the region was discussed in detail.

According to sources, participants reviewed the prevailing political challenges in AJK and reached a consensus that dialogue and negotiations should be adopted to resolve political issues. It was also agreed that the use of force would not resolve the ongoing matters.

During the meeting, it was decided that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today to brief him on the situation in AJK.

Sources further stated that the PPP chairman will also meet the President of Pakistan before his meeting with the prime minister, where the overall political situation of Azad Kashmir will be reviewed.

Following high-level consultations, a final strategy regarding the future political course in Azad Kashmir is expected to be formulated. President Asif Ali Zardari has reportedly emphasized resolving issues through political dialogue and mutual understanding, urging avoidance of confrontation and violence.

An important meeting in Islamabad later today is expected to conclude with the announcement of the next course of action regarding the region’s political developments.

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Earlier, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Home Department issued a notification declaring the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) a banned organisation under the region’s anti-terrorism laws.

According to the notification, organisations operating under the names “Jammu Kashmir Action Committee” and “Joint Awami Action Committee” have been placed in the First Schedule under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Terrorism Act 2014.

The notification states that the decision was approved by the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, formally declaring the group as a proscribed organisation.

It further alleges that there is sufficient material indicating involvement in activities that could undermine peace and public safety, including creating unrest and disturbing law and order in the region.