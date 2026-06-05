MUZAFFARABAD: Authorities have issued orders to suspend mobile phone and internet services across Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) ahead of a planned strike by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), ARY News reported..

According to reports, the communication blackout will begin at 11:30pm tonight following a breakdown in negotiations between the government and the JAAC. Sources said the services are expected to remain suspended until June 12 as part of security and administrative measures.

The decision comes ahead of a region-wide shutdown and wheel-jam strike announced by the JAAC for June 9, amid ongoing tensions over unresolved demands.

JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir told the media that talks between the government and the committee had failed to produce any breakthrough. He added that government representatives had insisted on withdrawing the protest call, a demand the committee rejected.

Following the deadlock, the JAAC has reiterated its decision to go ahead with the planned strike, maintaining its call for a complete shutdown across AJK.

Authorities said the suspension of communication services has been ordered to maintain law and order and prevent any potential unrest during the planned protest activity.

Also Read: AJK Joint Awami Action Committee announces strike, long march on June 9