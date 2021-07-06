AJK polls: PM Imran Khan to address public rallies next week

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address several public rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polls set to be held on July 25, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, called on PM Imran to discuss matters related to AJK polls.

The meeting finalised PM Imran’s schedule of AJK visit for electioneering.

According to a schedule, the prime minister will visit Mirpur on July 12 where he will address a public gathering. The premier will address a rally in Bagh on July 18 and Muzaffarabad on July 23.

The federal minister and PTI leader also briefed PM Khan on PTI’s ongoing election campaign in AJK.

AJK Elections

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

According to ECP, 32,20,546 Kashmiris will cast their votes in the forthcoming elections. The registered male voters are 15,19,347 while 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

The election commission has enhanced four constituencies in the 2021 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. AJK Election Commission has asked the candidates to submit their nomination papers by June 21. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on June 22.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on July 02, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 03.

The election symbols will be allotted on July 04.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) and other parties had issued party tickets to their candidates for the AJK LA polls.