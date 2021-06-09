AJK elections: PML-N issues tickets to candidates of 36 constituencies

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has issued poll tickets to its candidates of 36 candidates ahead of the elections of Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Senior politician Raja Farooq Haider will contest the AJK LA elections from two constituencies on the PML-N ticket, whereas, Shah Ghulam Qadir will also take part in the polls from two constituencies of the Neelum district.

Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed will take on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Barrister Sultan in the LA-3 Mirpur constituency. However, the political party has not issued tickets to any candidate in nine constituencies of AJK.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had suffered a major setback as its senior leader Sardar Tahir Iqbal along with his companions joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while many other political personalities announced to join PTI.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas had also hinted that more key leaders of different political parties will join PTI in the coming days.

Moreover, the members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly and political personalities had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in May. The political personalities who had met PM Imran Khan include Ali Shan Chaudhry, Ali Raza, Saghir Chugtai, Anwarul Haq and Shehzad Chaudhry.

After meeting PM Imran Khan, the politicians had announced joining the ruling PTI and expressed their full confidence in the party policies and its leadership.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided against forming any political alliances for the election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

The final strategy for the elections emerged after the chief organiser of the party Saifullah Niazi had met with the PTI AJK Chief Barrister Sultan Mehmood, where the two finalised the polls strategy.

The Election Commission had announced that the general elections would be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in July 2021.

