ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided against forming any political alliances for the election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

The final strategy for the elections emerged after the chief organizer of the party Saifullah Niazi met with the PTI AJK chief Sultan Mehmood today, where the two finalized the polls strategy.

Saifullah Niazi gave directives to the PTI AJK chief regarding formalizing the polls strategy in line with the policy. He said that the PTI has become popular among the people of the Azad Jammu Kashmir and therefore they do not need a coalition with any party in the upcoming polls.

“Several high profile personalities of the AJK are willing to join the party,” the chief organizer said.

He, however, announced that no tolerance would be made on PTI’s policy against corruption and a committee was deliberating on the names of the personalities who are not involved in corrupt practices and are able to contribute to the betterment of the region.

Saifullah Niazi further said that a process to elect the candidates would soon be announced.

“We will take part in the AJK polls under a comprehensive policy guided by the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said adding that the PTI would emerge as the single largest party of the AJK Legislative assembly in the next elections.

