AJK SC declares PML-N ex-minister eligible to contest elections

MIRPUR, AJK: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court (SC) has declared the former minister Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed eligible to take part in elections for the region’s Legislative Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

The AJK SC, while hearing a review petition filed by the ex-minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed against his disqualification by the top court, gave its ruling in favour of the petitioner.

The verdict was announced by the acting Chief Justice of AJK Supreme Court, Justice Raja Saeed Akram.

In its ruling, the AJK’s top court overturned the previous decision by declaring Saeed eligible to contest polls for the Legislative Assembly.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court had disqualified the then Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on September 25 last year for the next five years for encroaching upon state land and contempt of a court judgement.

Saeed had been elected as the member of AJK Legislative Assembly from Mirpur city’s LA-III constituency in 2016 polls by defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) regional president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

After his disqualification by AJK SC, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood had won the by-polls on the vacant seat in November.

