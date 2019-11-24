PTI candidate wins Mirpur by-election

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood has defeated Chaudhry Sohaib of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a by-election on LA-III Mirpur seat, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial results, PTI’s candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood secured 17,673 votes while Sohaib Saeed of PML-N remained runner up and got 14,813 votes.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break. The AJK Election Commission had established 119 polling stations to facilitate the voters.

Strict security measures had been made to ensure smooth polling and deter any untoward incident.

The seat fall vacant after AJK’s Supreme Court had disqualified legislator Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed on Sept 25 under the contempt of court charges.

