KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) victorious on PS-11 Larkana by-polls.

According to the official announcement of the ECP, Moazam Abbasi of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) won the provincial assembly seat by securing 31,535 votes, while Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Jameel Soomro managed to get 26,011 votes.

Overall 11 candidates including nine independent candidates took part in the by-polls, said ECP.

58,683 voters exercised their right to vote out of 1,52,614 registered voters in the constituency. 1,478 votes were rejected on various grounds.

The ECP had set up 138 polling stations for in the constituency. 20 out of 138 polling stations were declared highly sensitive, whereas, 50 were declared as sensitive by the election authorities.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan had strongly turned down the allegations of its failure to maintain code of conduct on PS-11 Larkana-II by-polls. Read more: Bilawal announces to challenge results of Larkana by-election The country’s supreme electoral body had strongly rejected the accusation of Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial minister that the ECP has failed in implementing its code of conduct during the by-polls. The ECP’s spokesperson in his statement, had said the commission is bound to hold transparent election under the law of the land. It was being noticed that the ECP being blamed by the candidates over their failure to win the election, the spokesman said and added that this tradition must stop.

