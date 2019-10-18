ECP strongly rejects PPP’s allegations over PS-11 Larkana by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly turned down the allegations of its failure to maintain code of conduct on PS-11 Larkana-II by-polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

The country’s supreme electoral body has strongly rejected the accusation of Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial minister that the ECP has failed in implementing its code of conduct during the by-polls.

The ECP’s spokesperson in his statement, said the commission is bound to hold transparent election under the law of the land.

It was being noticed that the ECP being blamed by the candidates over their failure to win the election, the spokesman said and added that this tradition must stop.

It may be noted that the joint candidate of GDA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, won the PS-11 Larkana by-polls.

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro had secured 26,021 votes.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate had the support from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

The process of polling for the by-election began at 8 am on Thursday and continued until 5 pm.

The ECP had set up 138 polling stations for in the constituency of 152,614 registered voters including 83,106 male and 69,598 female voters. 20 out of 138 polling stations were declared highly sensitive, whereas, 50 were declared as sensitive by the election authorities.

