LARKANA: The joint candidate of GDA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, won the PS-11 Larkana-II by-election by easily defeating PPP candidate, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court declared the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Khan Abbasi over failing to declare his assets following a petition filed moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general elections after defeating the daughter of President PPP Sindh PPP Nisar Khuhro, Nida Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi that challenged his nomination papers.

