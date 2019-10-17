Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


GDA’s Moazzam Ali Abbasi knocks out PPP in its stronghold

Larkana by election

LARKANA: The joint candidate of GDA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, won the PS-11 Larkana-II by-election by easily defeating PPP candidate, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court declared the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Khan Abbasi over failing to declare his assets following a petition filed moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general elections after defeating the daughter of President PPP Sindh PPP Nisar Khuhro, Nida Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi that challenged his nomination papers.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

NDMA to establish new warehouses in GB, Skardu

Pakistan

Medical tower to be established at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore: CM Buzdar  

Pakistan

Dr Sania Nishtar awarded honorary degree by Kings College London

Pakistan

15-year-old girl murdered after rape in Tharparkar


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close