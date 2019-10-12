PS-11 by-polls: ECP takes notice of Bilawal’s rally in Larkana

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rally and his address in Larkana on Saturday, ahead of by-elections for the PS-11 provincial assembly seat, ARY News reported.

ECP’s District Monitoring Officer Abdul Ghaffar has confirmed that they had received a complaint against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by a contesting candidate in connection with the code violation in the constituency.

He said that ECP, by follow rules, would serve show-cause notice on ministers and lawmakers for violating ECP’s code of conduct by running the election campaign for their party’s nominee in the constituency.

PPP’s Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Nasir Hussain Shah, Shabbir Bijarani and others participated in the rally.

It is pertinent to mention here that eleven candidates have been in the field for the by-election in PS-11 scheduled to be held on October 17.

The provincial assembly seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court de-seated GDA MPA Moazzam Ali Abbasi.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto announces to hold power show in Karachi on Oct 18

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced to hold a public gathering in Karachi on October 18.

Addressing a public gathering held in Larkana in connection with a by-election for PS-11, the PPP leader said that the party will hold a public gathering in Karachi on October 18 against the inflation and worst economic policies of the incumbent government.

Bilawal Bhutto had said that the PPP government had introduced Benazir income support programme (BISP) and enhanced 100 percent pension during their tenure.

“We also faced economic crisis during our tenure, but PPP and then president Asif Zardari didn’t put the burden on masses and figured out the situation brilliantly,” he had added.

