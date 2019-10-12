Bilawal Bhutto announces to hold power show in Karachi on Oct 18

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to hold a public gathering in Karachi on October 18, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a public gathering held in Larkana in connection with a by-election for PS-11, the PPP leader said that the party will hold a public gathering in Karachi on October 18 against the inflation and worst economic policies of the incumbent government.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP government had introduced Benazir income support programme (BISP) and enhanced 100 percent pension during their tenure

“We also faced economic crisis during our tenure, but PPP and then president Asif Zardari didn’t put the burden on masses and figured out the situation brilliantly,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that PPP will never accept any conspiracy against the province. “PPP will not allow centre to occupy the capital of Sindh province,” said Bilawal.

The PPP leader also chanted slogans of ‘Marsoon Marsoon Sindh Na Daisoon’ we shall prefer to die, rather than giving away Sindh, during his address at the public rally.

Earlier on October 10, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took strong notice of increasing civic problems in the party’s strong fort, Larkana.

As per details, the city remains centre of civic problems despite allocation of funds worth billions of rupees from the last 11 years by the provincial government.\

Read more: PTI to support GDA candidate on PS-11 by-polls: Haleem Adil Shaikh

Heaps of garbage, sewerage water and other problems have irked the voters of the city. The party’s candidate for PS-11 Jameel Soomro is reportedly facing anger of the voters during his election campaign for the by-polls on the provincial seat of Sindh assembly.

The by-polls on PS-11 will be held on October 17. The provincial constituency PS-11 has total 1,52,614 registered voters including 83,016 male and 69,598 female voters.

