PTI to support GDA candidate on PS-11 by-polls: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to support Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Moazam Ali Abbasi on PS-11 by-polls, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was announced by PTI Sindh chapter President Haleem Adil Shaikh.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Member Sindh Assembly Moazam Ali elected from PS-11 constituency of Larkana in August for not showing his assets.

Shaikh said the decision not to field a candidate on the vacant seat of the Sindh assembly was jointly taken by the party’s central and provincial leadership. He further stated that PTI’s local leadership will take part in Abbasi’s election campaign.

The election campaign is underway in full swing for the by-polls, which will be held on October 17.

The provincial constituency PS-11 has total 1,52,614 registered voters including 83,016 male and 69,598 female voters.

The election commission has established a total of 138 polling stations for the upcoming by-election in the constituency with 43 polling stations each for male and female, while 52 joint polling stations for men and women voters.

Read more: ECP to hold by-election in Larkana’s PS-11 on Oct 17

A three-member bench of the supreme court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had ordered re-election in the provincial constituency.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) member Moazam Ali Abbasi was elected from PS-11 (Larkana-II) constituency in July 2018 general elections.

The apex court had disqualified Moazam Ali for failing to declare his assets.

Petitioner Nida Khuhro of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had challenged election of the GDA member.

