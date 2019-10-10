Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes notice of Larkana’s civic problems

LARKANA: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday took strong notice of increasing civic problems in the party’s strong fort, Larkana, ARY News reported.

As per details, the city remains centre of civic problems despite allocation of funds worth billions of rupees from last 11 years by the provincial government.

Heaps of garbage, sewerage water and other problems have irked the voters of the city. The party’s candidate for PS-11 Jameel Soomro is reportedly facing anger of the voters during his election campaign for the by-polls on the provincial seat of Sindh assembly.

Bilawal taking stern notice of the matter has directed Minister Anti-Corruption Sohail Anwar Siyal to carry out an investigation into the alleged embezzlement in the development funds of the city.

“I will personally monitor the situation and responsible will be taken to the task”, he said.

The by-polls on PS-11 will be held on October 17. The provincial constituency PS-11 has total 1,52,614 registered voters including 83,016 male and 69,598 female voters.

The election commission has established a total of 138 polling stations for the upcoming by-election in the constituency with 43 polling stations each for male and female, while 52 joint polling stations for men and women voters.

