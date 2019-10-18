KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced to challenge the election results of PS-11 Larkana-II by-polls, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to journalists in Karachi, Bilawal said that “Truth can never be hidden. I’m proud of my ‘Jiyalas’ as they struggled despite facing pressure.” He alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) committed vote-rigging by sending notices to PPP workers and their families.

The chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further claimed that the women voters of his political party had been harassed and polling agents deputed at many polling stations were thrown out, whereas, voting was ‘deliberately’ started with a delay in the polling stations where PPP supporters are larger in numbers.

Read: Larkana is no longer stronghold of Bhuttos: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Continuing the series of allegations, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the nominated candidate had been stopped from entering inside polling stations at many places despite lodging complaints regarding the issues.

“We will challenge vote rigging at all forums as truth can never be hidden. We will go for another election to get back the seat.”

It may be noted here that the joint candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, had won the PS-11 Larkana-II by-election held on Thursday (yesterday).

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

Read: Fawad Chaudhry on PPP’s defeat in Larkana by-polls

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate had also been supported by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

The seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court declared the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Khan Abbasi over failing to declare his assets following a petition filed moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general elections after defeating the daughter of President PPP Sindh PPP Nisar Khuhro, Nida Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi that challenged his nomination papers.

Comments

comments