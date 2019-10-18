ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has urged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership should not lodge ‘fake protests’ over its humiliating defeat in its stronghold Larkana city, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry, in his tweets, said, “PPP’s leadership should cognise its serious mistakes as the people of Sindh [province] want reforms in your governance style. It is not the time to protest but an opportunity to think about it.”

“If you say no to bringing reformations, than the outcomes in Sindh will be same just like you are witnessing in other parts of Pakistan.”

لاڑکانہ میں شکست پر پیپلز پارٹی کو جعلی احتجاج کی بجائے اپنی قیادت کی سنگین غلطیوں کا ادراک کرانا چاہئے، سندہ کے لوگ آپ کی سرکار میں اصلاح چاہتے ہیں اور اگر آپ نے اصلاحات نہ کیں تو آپ کا حشر سندہ میں بھی وہی ہو گا جو باقی پاکستان میں ہے، یہ احتجاج کا نہیں سوچ کا موقع ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 18, 2019

Following the defeat of Pakistan People’s Party candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro, the political secretary of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI leader Ali Zaidi took to Twitter Wednesday saying, “Democracy is the best revenge, and today the people of Larkana have taken their revenge.”

Democracy is the best revenge, and today the people of Larkana have taken their revenge. @BBhuttoZardari — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 17, 2019

It may be noted here that the joint candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, had won the PS-11 Larkana II by-election held on Thursday (yesterday).

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate had also been supported by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Read: Larkana is no longer stronghold of Bhuttos: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court declared the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Khan Abbasi over failing to declare his assets following a petition filed moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general elections after defeating the daughter of President PPP Sindh PPP Nisar Khuhro, Nida Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi that challenged his nomination papers.

