Larkana is no longer stronghold of Bhuttos: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Friday said that Larkana city is no longer stronghold of Bhuttos after the defeat of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate in PS-11 by-elections, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her message on a social media website, said, “The yesterday’s by-poll has proved that Larkana is not the Bhuttos’ stronghold anymore.”

While slamming the political opponents, she said that the rhetoric of those levelling allegations of vote-rigging was punctured. Awan added that the recent defeat of the opposition candidate in Larkana is an eye-opener for the elements.

“The [result of] by-elections is the lesson for those demanding new elections,” she said.

کل کا ضمنی انتخاب اس امر کا ثبوت ہے کہ لاڑکانہ بھٹو کا گڑھ نہیں رہا۔دھاندلی کا رونا رونے والوں کا بیانیہ پنکچر ہو گیا۔لاڑکانہ میں ہونے والی شکست ان کی آنکھیں کھولنے کیلئے کافی ہے۔یہ ضمنی انتخاب نئے الیکشن کا مطالبہ کرنے والوں کے لئے نشان عبرت ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 18, 2019

It may be noted here that the joint candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, had won the PS-11 Larkana-II by-election held on Thursday (yesterday). The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate had also been supported by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

According to unofficial results, the joint candidate of GDA and PTI, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, got 31,557 votes, whereas PPP’s candidate Jameel Ahmed Soomro secured 26,021 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court declared the Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Khan Abbasi over failing to declare his assets following a petition filed moved by PPP’s Nida Khuhro.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GDA leader had won the polls in the PS-11 Larkana-II constituency during 2018’s general elections after defeating the daughter of President PPP Sindh PPP Nisar Khuhro, Nida Khuhro, after her father was declared disqualified over the petition of Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi that challenged his nomination papers.

Comments

comments