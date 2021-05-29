PM Imran finalises names of candidates for AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday finalised a list of his party’s candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan finalized the names of the suitable candidates, who would get the party’s ticket for contesting elections in AJK.

وزیر اعظم و چئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے آزاد کشمیر اسمبلی کے آئندہ انتخابات کیلئے امیدواروں کے ناموں کی منظوری دی ہے، کچھ نشستوں پر امیدواروں کا اعلان بعد میں کیا جائیگا، آزاد کشمیر کی 45 نشستوں کیلئے 300 امیدواروں نے ٹکٹ کے حصول کیلئے درخواست دی تھی۔ pic.twitter.com/uCrZ8Eh6F5 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 29, 2021

He maintained that over 300 aspirants had submitted applications for the party tickets to contest the general elections. According to the final list, PTI’s Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will contest elections for LA-III seat, Chaudhry Arshad will contest poll from LA-IV, Ali Shan Sony from LA-VI, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Zafar Iqbal from LA-VIII and Latif Khaliq from LA-14. PTI will contest on all the Legislative Assembly seats.

However candidates for few seats will be decided later, the information minister added.

Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that the general elections would be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in July-2121.

Read More: PTI decides to take solo flight in AJK elections

Earlier on January 15, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided against forming any political alliances for the election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

The final strategy for the elections emerged after the chief organizer of the party Saifullah Niazi had met with the PTI AJK chief Sultan Mehmood that day, where the two finalized the polls strategy.

Comments

comments