AJK political personalities join PTI after meeting PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly and political personalities have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The political personalities who met PM Imran Khan today include Ali Shan Chaudhry, Ali Raza, Saghir Chugtai, Anwarul Haq and Shehzad Chaudhry. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the upcoming elections in the AJK region.

After meeting PM Imran Khan, the politicians have announced joining the ruling PTI and expressed their full confidence in the party policies and its leadership.

The meeting was also attended by Fawad Chaudry, Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kayani, Arshad Dad, Sultan Mehmood and others.

Read: Major setback to PML-N as AJK party president joins Muslim Conference

Moreover, PM Imran Khan also finalised a list of his party’s candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan finalized the names of the suitable candidates, who would get the party’s ticket for contesting elections in AJK.

He maintained that over 300 aspirants had submitted applications for the party tickets to contest the general elections. However candidates for few seats will be decided later, the information minister added.

The Election Commission announced to hold the general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in July 2021.

It may be noted here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided against forming any political alliance for the election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

Comments

comments