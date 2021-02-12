Major setback to PML-N as AJK party president joins Muslim Conference

MUZAFFARABAD: In a major setback to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the ruling party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, PML-N Sardar Sikandar Hayyat on Friday joined All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, ARY News reported.

Sardar Sikandar Hayyat has joined as supreme head of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference after parting his ways with the PML-N.

Hayyat was the founding member of the PML-N in Azad Jammu and Kashmir who also played his vital role in forming the current government of the PML-N in the valley.

In his statement, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat said that the reconstruction of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference is essential for the restoration of the state’s identity.

He also invited his friends and supporters to join Muslim Conference.

Earlier on January 29, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Sardar Arzish along with his supporters had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sardar Arzish had announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after meeting with its chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi. The meeting was attended by PTI President AJK Sultan Mehmood and others.

Bestowing his confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sardar Arzish had alleged that the ruling party of the AJK strengthened its ties with the Modi government and increase its family business rather than fighting for the just right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

