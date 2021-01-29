MUZAFFARABAD: In a major development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir before elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Sardar Arzish along with his supporters on Friday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sardar Arzish announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after meeting with its chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi. The meeting was attended by PTI President AJK Sultan Mehmood and others.

Bestowing his confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sardar Arzish alleged that the ruling party of the AJK strengthened its ties with the Modi government and increase its family business rather than fighting for the just right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

He said that PM Khan is the ambassador of Kashmir. Saifullah Khan Niazi welcoming Sardar Arzish and his supports in PTI said that the premier has exposed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir at every forum.

Read more: PTI decides to take solo flight in AJK elections

The PTI chief organiser vowed to win AJK elections.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had decided against forming any political alliances for the election of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

