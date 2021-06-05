ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has suffered a major setback as its senior leader Sardar Tahir Iqbal along with his companions joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of upcoming AJK polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former PML-N leader announced this while addressing a press conference with Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in Islamabad.

Addressing the press conference, Tanvir Ilyas said that Sardar Tahir Iqbal’s inclusion in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will make the party stronger in AJK ahead of elections.

“More key leaders of different political parties will join PTI in coming days,” claimed Tanvir Ilyas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan to strengthen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) before the next elections.

Sardar Tanvir hails from a family of Rawalakot which has been playing an important role in the AJK politics.

Amid COVID trend, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), last week had recommended the federal government to defer polls in Azad Kashmir for two months and continue Covid-led restrictions intact.

The times ahead of polls are very eventful and there are political campaignings and rallies which may mean spreaders of Covid due to crowds that follow, NCOC had said.

The Election Commission announced to hold the general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in July 2021.

