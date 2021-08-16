AJK presidential election on August 17 as PTI eyes slot

MUZAFFARABAD: The session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly has been convened on August 17 to elect a new president of the region as Sardar Masood Khan is set to complete his five-year tenure, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, AJK President Masood Khan has summoned a meeting of the AJK Legislative Assembly on August 17, where the members would cast their votes to elect the new president.

PTI has fielded Barrister Sultan Mahmood for the slot while the joint opposition has nominated Mian Abdul Wahid for the slot.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who has previously served as the prime minister of the region, has been elected on the PTI ticket from LA-3 Mirpur.

He was among the favourite contenders for the slot of the prime minister of the region when Imran Khan decided in favour of Sardar Qayyum Niazi.

Polling for the election will be held on August 17 from 10:00 in the morning till 2:00 PM, according to the election commission.

Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s 53 members will cast their votes to elect the new president of the region. The Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir supreme court will administer oath to the new president on August 24.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tenure of incumbent president Masood Khan will be completed on August 24.