PTI to field Barrister Sultan Mehmood in AJK presidential election: sources

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to field Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly member Barrister Sultan Mehmood as its candidate for the presidential election in the region, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood, who has previously served as the prime minister of the region, has been elected on the PTI ticket from LA-3 Mirpur.

He was among the favourite contenders for the slot of the prime minister of the region when Imran Khan decided in favour of Sardar Qayyum Niazi.

The presidential election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be held on August 17, the region’s election commission said while announcing the schedule.

The candidates could submit their nomination papers for the presidential polls on August 12, the election commission said.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers till August 16. Polling for the election will be held on August 17 from 10:00 in the morning till 2:00 PM, according to the election commission.

Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s 53 members will cast their votes to elect new president of the region.

The Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir supreme court will administer oath to the new president on August 24. It is pertinent to mention here that the tenure of incumbent president Masood Khan will be complete on August 24.