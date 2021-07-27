Elections on AJK reserved seats to be held on August 2

The election commission has issued the schedule of elections on reserved seats of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly that will be held on August 2, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Elections on eight reserved seats of the AJK Legislative Assembly will be held on August 2 while the voting will be started from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in the assembly’s civil secretariat’s hall block number 12.

The AJK Legislative Assembly has five reserved seats for women and one each for ulema and mashaikh.

For the upcoming polls, the election commission will accept nomination papers on July 29 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, whereas, a returning officer (RO) will conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers on the same day.

On July 30, the returning officer will decide on the acceptance and rejection of the nomination papers from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and later the candidates could file their appeals to the election commission against the RO decision.

The election commission will conduct the hearing of appeals on July 31 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the verdict will be announced on the same day from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Candidates could withdraw from taking part in the upcoming polls on August 1 before 12:00 noon.

For the reserved seats’ elections, the AJK election commission appointed secretary Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan as the returning officer and deputy election commissioner Muhammad Ashfaq polling officer.

AJK election results

With Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2021 concluded, it has emerged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secured most votes during the polls, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other political groups.

According to sources in the election commission, a final tally of the vote count has revealed that PTI secured 613,590 votes, which consists of 32.5 percent of the total votes polled during the AJK elections 2021.

The PML-N, according to sources, bagged 491, 091 votes during the polls to become the second most popular party in terms of the votes in the region. “The PML-N secured 25.65 per cent of total votes polled,” they said.

The PPP which secured the second position after bagging 11 legislative assembly seats, remained on the third position in terms of votes after 349,895 votes (18.28 per cent) were polled in favour of the party’s candidates.

The Muslim Conference secured 8.4 per cent of the total votes polled that stands at 153,861, followed by independent candidates who secured 133,136 votes- 6.95 per cent of the total votes cast.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Azad Kashmir also secured 4.94 per cent of the total votes that is 94,487 votes during the AJK elections 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the unofficial results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won 25 seats thus far, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 11 seats in hotly contested AJK elections 2021.