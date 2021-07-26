Number of votes secured by PTI, PPP, PML-N in AJK elections 2021‎

MUZAFFARABAD: With Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2021 concluded, it has emerged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secured most votes during the polls, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and other political groups, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources in the election commission, a final tally of the vote count has revealed that PTI secured 613,590 votes, which consists of 32.5 percent of the total votes polled during the AJK elections 2021.

The PML-N, according to sources, bagged 491, 091 votes during the polls to become the second most popular party in terms of the votes in the region. “The PML-N secured 25.65 percent of total votes polled,” they said.

The PPP which secured the second position after bagging 11 legislative assembly seats, remained on the third position in terms of votes after 349,895 votes (18.28 per cent) were polled in favour of the party’s candidates.

The Muslim Conference secured 8.4 percent of the total votes polled that stands at 153,861, followed by independent candidates who secured 133,136 votes- 6.95 percent of the total votes cast.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Azad Kashmir also secured 4.94 percent of the total votes that is 94,487 votes during the AJK elections 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the unofficial results of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won 25 seats thus far, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 11 seats in hotly contested AJK elections 2021.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was able to win six seats and Muslim Conference has so far won one seat after political parties were vying for 45 seats of the Legislative Assembly.