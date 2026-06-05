MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has said that the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) is prioritising pressure-based street politics over flexibility and dialogue, warning that any attempt to disrupt public order on June 9 will be dealt with under the law, ARY News reported.

An AJK government spokesperson said JAAC has opted for confrontation instead of constructive engagement, adding that roads cannot be blocked or public life paralysed under the guise of protest. The spokesperson reiterated that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, taking the law into one’s own hands is not acceptable.

The spokesperson further warned that any attempt to disturb law and order or create chaos in the name of agitation would invite legal action. He said Azad Kashmir requires stability, dialogue, and practical solutions rather than prolonged protest politics.

Referring to the planned activity on June 9, the spokesperson said that obstructing the electoral process would not serve public rights but would instead undermine democratic procedures. Citizens, he added, should rely on voting, dialogue, and constitutional mechanisms rather than pressure tactics.

The government maintained that it has kept its doors open for negotiations and has pursued implementation and relief measures. However, it alleged that JAAC has continued its protest despite what it described as significant progress on demands, including the acceptance of a majority of issues raised.

The spokesperson also said that out of 38 demands, 35 have reportedly been addressed, and insisted that continued agitation despite this progress reflects political rigidity rather than public interest.

Reaffirming the government’s stance, the spokesperson said there would be no compromise on peace in Azad Kashmir, adding that any attempt to hold public life hostage would be prevented within the ambit of the law.

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