MUZAFFARABAD: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced that the upcoming general elections will be held in three phases to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

According to the schedule, polling will take place in Mirpur on July 27, Muzaffarabad on August 2, and Poonch on August 10. The election results will also be announced in phases.

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Chief Election Commissioner of AJK said the phased approach had been adopted to maintain a secure and orderly environment during the elections.

Addressing concerns about security, the Chief Election Commissioner said the military is deployed only when the situation goes beyond the control of civilian authorities. He added that it would not be accurate to describe the current security situation in Azad Kashmir as severely unstable.

He acknowledged that there had been concerns and speculation that the elections might be postponed due to the prevailing circumstances. However, he emphasized that the Election Commission had decided to proceed with phased polling to safeguard transparency and ensure a peaceful voting process.

The chief election commissioner also stressed that the Election Commission’s constitutional role is to conduct elections, not to run the affairs of the state, and said the institution remains focused on fulfilling its mandate.

Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other political parties are carrying out their electoral campaign in the valley.

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan responded to recent remarks by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the suspension of internet services in AJK.

Speaking to the media, Afnan Ullah Khan said Bilawal remains a respected political leader, but he should directly ask the AJK government about internet services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“Bilawal Bhutto’s concerns over the restoration of internet services in AJK should be addressed to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where the PPP is in government.”