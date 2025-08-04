Ajrak number plates: Govt announces deadline extension

KARACHI: The Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh has extended the deadline for replacing vehicle number plates with Ajrak-designed and security-featured ones to October 31, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Excise and Taxation Department of Sindh, the previous deadline of August 14 has been extended to October 31 to facilitate vehicle owners.

The decision was taken on the directives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed on the ongoing campaign for security-featured number plates, aimed at enhancing security measures across the province.

Read More: Governor Tessori proposes free Ajrak-designed number plates for citizens

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the introduction of these advanced number plates will significantly improve the security situation.

Bilawal Bhutto directed the extension of the deadline for security-featured number plates to ensure public convenience. The minister also briefed Bilawal on the performance and attendance of PPP members in the Sindh Assembly.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the Sindh Narcotics Department had seized drugs worth a record Rs 7 billion in the fight against narcotics in the province.

It is to be noted here that the Sindh government’s decision to impose new number plates for all licensed vehicles has caused hardships for the citizens.

Intended to control theft of vehicles and improve tax collection, the initiative has instead caused lengthy waits, delayed issuance, and strict traffic enforcement.