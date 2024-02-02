Akbar S. Babar extends reconciliation offer to PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar on Friday extended a reconciliation offer to party founder Imran Khan, urging for collective action to salvage and reorganise the party, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Babar said that the party is at critical juncture, highlighting the urgent need for reform. He clarified that his intentions were not adversarial but rooted in a genuine desire to see PTI thrive.

Akbar S. Babar underscored the importance of transparent intra-party elections, expressing concerns that PTI could face irreparable damage if crucial reforms were not implemented.

He proposed a collaborative effort, suggesting the nomination of representatives from both sides to spearhead necessary changes.

In his reconciliation offer to Imran Khan, Babar outlined a framework for cooperation, urging the nomination of representatives and lawyers from both factions to develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the party.

He emphasised the need for reconciliation and unity, labeling it as the last opportunity to rescue PTI from further deterioration.

He also called for an investigation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) into the intra-party election process, highlighting the impact of poor decisions and leadership deficiencies within PTI.

He reflected on PTI’s journey, acknowledging its past successes but lamenting its deviation from its original path.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PTI has postponed its intra-party elections – scheduled for Feb 5.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to hold its intra-party polls after the general election 2024 as the party members are busy in their election campaigns.

Furthermore, the new schedule of the intra-party polls will be announced after the upcoming election.