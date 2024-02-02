PTI intra-party elections postponed

ISLAMABAD: Following the announcement to hold intra-party polls on February 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday postponed the intra-party polls, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to hold its intra-party polls after the general election 2024 as the party members are busy in their election campaigns.

Furthermore, the new schedule of the intra-party polls will be announced after the upcoming election.

Yesterday, Federal Election Commissioner Raoof Hassan on PTI’s official X account released the schedule of the intra-party polls.

On Dec 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

Following the decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved to Peshawar High Court, from where it got temporary relief as the decision of the electoral body was nullified, but it did not last for long, as the ECP filed a review on the decision, which was accepted by the two-member bench of PHC.

Later, PTI challenged the decision of the Peshawar High Court in the Supreme Court, but the court also upheld the decision of the high court.