Akcent to arrive in Hunza soon to promote tourism

Akcent band member Adrian Claudiu Sînă is on his way to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan in a Twitter video that has gone viral across social media.

He made the announcement in a video on Akcent’s official Twitter account.

“Off to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan #akcent #adriansina #pakistan,” the caption read.

“My trip to Hunza starts right now,” he was saying in the eight-second clip while standing beside a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft. “Let’s go.”

Here’s how social media reacted to his announcement.

It’s positive message to the world …. That Pakistan is a peaceful country and open for tourism.@akcentofficial @AdrianSina

You guys r amazing. — $Tub_;Bōrñ (@Azii04634675) November 15, 2021

Well come to Hunza. Hope you will enjoy your trip. — Manzoor Karim (@ManzoorKarim4) November 15, 2021

A very warm welcome to Hunza 💝 — Aly Salman (@alysalmaan) November 15, 2021

👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 🇵🇰 — Akbar Momand (@akb4rmomand) November 15, 2021

In October, he had said that will be arriving in Pakistan where he will be spending holidays in Hunza.

Hello Pakistan,

This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the World that Pakistan is a Safe and Beautiful country. pic.twitter.com/il5EQaHqWk — Akcent (@akcentofficial) October 14, 2021

“Hello Pakistan,” Sînă said in the clip. “This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the world that Pakistan is a safe and beautiful country.”

Akcent is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan and he has visited the country on several occasions.

Earlier, he posted a picture of him holding the Pakistan flag to celebrate the Green Shirts’ win over India in the T20 World Cup.

