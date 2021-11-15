Akcent to arrive in Hunza soon to promote tourism

Akcent band member Adrian Claudiu Sînă is on his way to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan in a Twitter video that has gone viral across social media.
He made the announcement in a video on Akcent’s official Twitter account.
“Off to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan #akcent #adriansina #pakistan,” the caption read.
“My trip to Hunza starts right now,” he was saying in the eight-second clip while standing beside a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft. “Let’s go.”
Off to Hunza to promote turism in Pakistan #akcent #adriansina #pakistan pic.twitter.com/HezNxUPtgX
— Akcent (@akcentofficial) November 15, 2021
Here’s how social media reacted to his announcement.
It’s positive message to the world …. That Pakistan is a peaceful country and open for tourism.@akcentofficial @AdrianSina
You guys r amazing.
— $Tub_;Bōrñ (@Azii04634675) November 15, 2021
Well come to Hunza. Hope you will enjoy your trip.
— Manzoor Karim (@ManzoorKarim4) November 15, 2021
A very warm welcome to Hunza 💝
— Aly Salman (@alysalmaan) November 15, 2021
👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 🇵🇰
— Akbar Momand (@akb4rmomand) November 15, 2021
In October, he had said that will be arriving in Pakistan where he will be spending holidays in Hunza.
Hello Pakistan,
This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the World that Pakistan is a Safe and Beautiful country. pic.twitter.com/il5EQaHqWk
— Akcent (@akcentofficial) October 14, 2021
“Hello Pakistan,” Sînă said in the clip. “This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the world that Pakistan is a safe and beautiful country.”
Akcent is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan and he has visited the country on several occasions.
Earlier, he posted a picture of him holding the Pakistan flag to celebrate the Green Shirts’ win over India in the T20 World Cup.
Congratulations Pakistan for the great win 🏆 #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/utlgkgzxlK
— Akcent (@akcentofficial) October 24, 2021
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!