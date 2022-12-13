BNP chief Akhtar Mengal criticises govt over Reko Diq project

Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) chairman Akhtar Mengal has criticised the federal government for not taking his political party into confidence over the Reko Diq project, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to a private news channel regarding the government’s move on Reko Diq project, Akhtar Mengal said that the occupied areas were treated in the same way and deprived of their due rights. He alleged that Balochistan people were not being given their due rights in the project.

Mengal said that Balochistan could not be treated as a business partner to get a share from the Reko Diq project. He added that Reko Dig mines are the land of Balochistan province and their people have the first right to get the benefit.

The BNP-M chief said that his political party was not taken into confidence over the legislation for foreign investment in the project. He added that the federal government approved the bill without consulting them.

Mengal said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and BNP have jointly opposed the bill and both political parties will make important decisions soon. He also threatened to mull over the option of dissociation with the ruling coalition.

Ally parties expressed displeasure

Two ally parties of the ruling coalition expressed displeasure over the government’s move on the Reko Diq project, staging a walkout from the meeting of the federal cabinet.

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) – allies of the ruling coalition – expressed displeasure over the issue of the gold and copper mining project.

Sources told ARY News that the allied parties opposed the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 – which was passed by the Senate a day earlier – and said they were not taken into confidence on Reko Diq issue.

Meanwhile, the government has assured JUI-F and BNP of amendments in the bill, saying that their reservations were valid and will be addressed soon.

However, the parties have decided to remain absent from cabinet meetings until their reservations are addressed. The leaders – who staged a walkout from the session – included Agha Hassan Baloch, Maulana Abdul Wasi and Hashim Notizai.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the federal cabinet approved the clearance of liabilities of Chilean firm Antofagasta. Sources told ARY News that the cabinet gave emergency approval through circulation.

