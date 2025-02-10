Akif Javed likely to replace Haris Rauf

LAHORE: Left-arm seamer Akif Javed is being considered a potential replacement for the injured Haris Rauf in the ongoing tri-nation series, ARY News reported.

Haris Rauf sustained an injury in the PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee held a meeting to discuss possible replacements, with Mohammad Wasim Jr., Akif Javed, and Mohammad Ali being among the names under consideration.

Sources indicate the selection committee is considering Akif Javed as a replacement for Haris Rauf, with an official announcement expected soon.

Harif Rauf will remain part of the national team and his injury won’t affect his spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an update on pacer Haris Rauf’s injury he sustained in the PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series.

The PCB medical board has decided to rest the Pakistan pacer for the February 12 game against South Africa as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation.

According to the board, the right-arm pacer suffered a muscular sprain in the lower chest during the game and will be rested for Pakistan’s game against South Africa in the tri-nation series.

“Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand. The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February,” the PCB stated in a statement.

Concerns were raised over the right-arm quick’s availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 after he left the field following a side strain in the February 8 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The incident happened during the 37th over of New Zealand’s inning when the Pakistan pacer suffered a side-strain injury.

Haris Rauf walked off the field without waiting for the team physio to check up on him, leading all-rounder Salman Agha to complete his over.

Before leaving the game, the Pakistan pacer had bowled 6.2 overs, taking a wicket while conceding 23 runs.