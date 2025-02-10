PCB shares update on Haris Rauf’s injury, availability for CT 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared an update on pacer Haris Rauf’s injury he sustained in the PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series.

Concerns were raised over the right-arm quick’s availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 after he left the field following a side strain in the February 8 game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The incident happened during the 37th over of New Zealand’s inning when the Pakistan pacer suffered a side-strain injury.

Haris Rauf walked off the field without waiting for the team physio to check up on him, leading all-rounder Salman Agha to complete his over.

Before leaving the game, the Pakistan pacer had bowled 6.2 overs, taking a wicket while conceding 23 runs.

The PCB has now shared an update on his injury and his availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the board, the right-arm pacer suffered a muscular sprain in the lower chest during the game and will be rested for Pakistan’s game against South Africa in the tri-nation series.

“Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand. The injury is not serious and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February,” the PCB stated in a statement.

The PCB medical board has decided to rest the Pakistan pacer for the February 12 game against South Africa as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation.

Pertinent to note here that New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first game of the tri-nation series on the back of Glenn Phillips’s unbeaten ton after Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s fifties.

The tourists thrashed the Men in Green by 78 runs after bowling them out for 252 while chasing a 331-run target.