Akram Abro: CCTV footage emerges in ‘target killing’ case

Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of the alleged target killing of the brother and nephew of Sindh MPA Aslam Abro came to light, showing two unidentified individuals following the vehicle, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the investigation authorities obtained the CCTV footage of the alleged target killing, after which the authorities claimed that initially the involvement of the accused on a motorcycle, and a car is suspected.

Investigative authorities said that two persons on a motorcycle were seen in the footage suspiciously close after the vehicle left the house, while a car was also seen suspiciously behind the vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General (IG) Sindh established a high-profile team to investigate the alleged target killing of Sindh MPA’s brother and nephew in Karachi.

According to the details, IG Sindh – Ghulam Nabi Memon – established a high-profile investigative team under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South – Irfan Baloch to investigate the alleged target killing of Akram Abro and Shehryar Abro.

