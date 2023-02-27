‘I am trying…’: Akshay Kumar accepts his ‘fault’ in consecutive Box Office flops

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar accepted his fault and believed its time for him to sit back and reflect following consecutive Box Office failures.

Bollywood’s Khiladi fully took the blame for the Box Office lull of his films with the recent dud being ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi.

In a recent outing at an Indian news channel, Kumar was reminded of his past films which failed to create a buzz at the ticket windows, with his last hit being Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ (2021).

He replied, “This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work.”

Bollywood celeb added, “The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else.”

He further added, “It is a great alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai (If your films are not working, it is your fault). When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon, (I am trying to change, that is all I can do).”

Kumar also advised the fraternity that the film’s failure must not be blamed on the audiences, it is the fault of the actors who might have selected the wrong script or given the wrong ingredients rather than what was required for the project.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Selfiee’ opens to ‘shockingly low numbers’

It is pertinent to mention here that his latest release, the first for 2023, ‘Selfiee’ debuted in cinemas over the past weekend with a total opening day collection under INR3 crore. The title received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

Additionally, none of his five theatrical releases last year could have a decent sum of ticket sales.

Next, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty including a Marathi language film and a Tamil remake in addition to ‘Oh My God 2’, ‘Capsule Gill’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Hera Pheri 4’.

