Akshay Kumar would ‘act naive but had many girlfriends’; claims female co-star

One of the 90s co-stars of Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar revealed that the actor was quite ‘flirtatious’ and used to have multiple girlfriends.

In a new interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, actor Guddi Maruti, best known for her comic roles in a number of Bollywood films, shared that most of the heroes in the 90s were ‘chalu‘ except for Govinda, while she also claimed that Kumar used to have many girlfriends at a time.

“All the heroes were chalu (clever), but not Govinda,” she said. “He used to stay so busy with his work, we would say, ‘Chi Chi, even if a girl walks in front of you in a bikini, you wouldn’t notice her. You would only notice her smile and nothing else’.”

“He was genuinely like that—always engrossed in his work,” Maruti added.

Further speaking about Kumar, she divulged, “Kaafi girlfriends thi uski (He had many girlfriends). I know of his two or three lovely girlfriends, but I can’t say how many more he dated.”

“On set, he was always very nice to work with. He was a mastikhor. He would act so naive, but later we heard so many stories about him,” she recalled.

It is pertinent to note here that Guddi Maruti shared the screen with Akshay Kumar in multiple films, including ‘Khiladi, ‘Sainik’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs Khiladi’ among others.

Kumar tied the knot with fellow actor Twinkle Khanna in 2001 and shares two kids with her, a son named Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.