‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director addresses Akshay, Kartik-led sequel

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” director Anees Bazmee has opened up on the possibility of a face-off between Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar in a sequel film.

Fans of the franchise have been showing excitement about the upcoming title since the release of the trailer showing Aaryan’s Rooh Baba up against two Manjulikas—Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Meanwhile, several expressed hopes to see Bollywood star Akshay Kumar make a return to the franchise.

Kumar had played the lead role in the first instalment and his performance was well-received by the fans.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director Anees Bazmee, in a recent interview, addressed the possibility of Akshay Kumar’s character facing off against Kartik Aaryan in the future.

“What could be better than this? Kartik is also a big fan of Akshay. He is a complete actor, whether it’s comedy, emotion, action, or anything else. We also have a great friendship,” he responded when asked about a possible collaboration of the two Bollywood stars.

According to Bazmee, he would welcome Kumar’s return to the franchise if they find a good script for a film.

“So if something like this happens, I will be the first person who will be so happy. You never know what the future holds. This attempt will definitely be made to do something where he can also come back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It will need to be written very well because if you are bringing Akshay, then he should feel that ‘yes, there is something in this,’” the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director stated.

The third instalment in the popular franchise features Aaryan alongside Bollywood stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.