‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer out: Kartik Aaryan to face two Manjulikas this time

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the team of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the horror comedy at a Jaipur event on Wednesday.

An almost-four-minute-long trailer of the hotly-anticipated third film of the horror comedy franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, has been unveiled, and it’s Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba vs Manjulika (Vidya Balan) and Manjulika (Madhuri Dixit) this time.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

While the horror and thrill-filled trailer mainly revolved around Rooh Baba and Manjulikas, it gives good glimpses of the humour punches brought in by Aaryan and the supporting cast, as well as his blink-and-miss romantic moments with Triptii Dimri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sharing the trailer on social media, Aaryan wrote, “MANJU!! I’m coming for you,” and teased, “RoohBaba Vs Manjulika This Diwali. Get ready for an epic face-off !!”

Also Read: ‘Singham Again’ beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ ahead of Box Office clash

Apart from Aaryan, Balan and Dixit headlining the title, young starlet Dimri features in a pivotal role as the former’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Celebrated filmmaker Anees Bazmee directed the project and co-wrote it with Aakash Kaushik.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.