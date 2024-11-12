web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Akshay Kumar addresses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumours after reunion with costars

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar responded to rumours about ‘Hera Pheri 3’ following his reunion with costars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The three Bollywood actors reunited to attend an event in Gujarat, leaving fans speculating that they might be working on the third instalment of the comedy franchise.

However, to the disappointment of all, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty refuted the rumours, by stating that their meeting had nothing to do with ‘Hera Pheri 3.’

Kumar took to Instagram to share a video from the event, writing in the caption, “At the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024, two Guinness World Records were shattered, making it a truly memorable day—no “Hera Pheri” involved.”

The Bollywood actor also thanked his ‘Hera Pheri’ costars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty for attending the event.

Read more: Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan for ‘Bhooth Bangla’

“The event saw young champions giving it their all, learning valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. And all this in the presence of our very own Babu bhaiya, @pareshrawalofficial and Shyam, @suniel.shetty who made the event extremely special, thank you,” he wrote.

Additionally, Suniel Shetty also shared several photos from the event, while making it clear that the reunion had nothing to do with the hotly-anticipated film.

“The Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is Back!!! But no Hera Pheri this time. Just all out Kudo Action! Off to the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament! @akshaykumar @pareshrawalofficial,” the Bollywood actor wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

It is worth mentioning here that Kumar, Shetty, and Paresh Rawal first featured in 2000’s ‘Hera Pheri’ and later reprised their roles for a sequel, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ in 2006.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.