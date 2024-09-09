Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan for ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar and ace filmmaker Priyadarshan have joined forces after 14 years to bring spooky comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’.

Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan, best known for his penchant for directing comedy films and adapting Malayalam films in Hindi, has collaborated with Akshay Kumar, after 14 long years, since they last gave us ‘Khatta Meetha’, for the horror comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’, the makers announced on the latter’s birthday.

On Monday, Kumar unveiled the first look motion poster of the film, featuring him and a black cat, in front of what seemed like a haunted mansion, as he drank milk from the bowl. “Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

“Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all,” Kumar added.

It is worth noting here that the superhit duo has previously given their fans several cult comedy flicks in the 2000s, such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Garam Masala’, Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘De Dana Dan’ and ‘Khatta Meetha’.

Other than ‘Bhooth Bangla’, Kumar’s packed slate for the remaining 2024 and 2025, also includes ‘Sky Force’, ‘Singham Again’, ‘Jolly LLB 3’, ‘Welcome to The Jungle’, ‘Shankara’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’.