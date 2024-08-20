Akshay Kumar addresses reports of him joining ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar broke silence on the reports of him joining Kartik Aaryan in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” after actress Vidya Balan joined the movie.

The “Welcome” actor and Balan starred in 2007’s iconic horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” which became a massive hit at the box office.

However, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan did not return for the second film as Kartik Aaryan headlined the movie.

The second instalment of the movie was released in 2022 and emerged as a blockbuster.

Now, Aaryan and Balan have come together for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which also stars Bollywood actresses Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit.

Rumours of Akshay Kumar appearing in the movie in a cameo role began circulating after the “Ishqiya” actress joined the movie.

However, the “Thank You” actor has refuted the reports of his association with the movie.

When asked about the cameo rumours, the Bollywood star replied, “No, absolutely not. It’s fake news.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set for a release on October 31.

Akshay Kumar’s recent appearance was in his latest comedy film “Khel Khel Mein.”

The Mudassar Aziz directorial marks his return to comedy after five years following a series of box office flops.