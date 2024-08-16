Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy didn’t help with the flop streak!

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar’s long-awaited return to comedy, the genre he is best at, with ‘Khel Khel Mein’, didn’t help much with his long streak of Box Office failures.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Against the high hopes that Akshay Kumar and everyone else had for his latest release, filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s comedy flick, as the actor made a return to his favourite genre after a series of social dramas, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ seem to didn’t really help rescue his sinking ship at Box Office, joining to his string of flops.

Despite the warm reviews from critics and early watchers of the film, Kumar’s and co’s title failed to attract many moviegoers to its shows. As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, the remake of the Italian hit ‘Perfetti Sconosciuti’ (Perfect Strangers), barely earned INR5 crores in its opening day sales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The fresh setback for the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star, adds to his list of commercial misfires, including ‘Sarfira’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Mission Raniganj’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘BellBottom’ among others.

Also Read: ‘Tom and Jerry is not comedy; it’s violence,’ says Akshay Kumar

Notably, the Mudassar Aziz directorial, co-starring Kumar with Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Chitrangada Singh, was released theatrically on August 15, Indian Independence Day, in a Box Office clash with ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’.

Incidentally, Kumar also has a special appearance in the horror comedy sequel ‘Stree 2’, which has been ruling the Box Office.