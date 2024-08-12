web analytics
Monday, August 12, 2024
‘Tom and Jerry is not comedy; it’s violence’: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar believes that the cult animated comedy ‘Tom and Jerry’ is more of action and violence, as the actor revealed that he drew inspiration from the cartoon for several action sequences in his films.

During a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film, with co-star Fardeen Khan, Akshay Kumar opposed the former’s opinion, who mentioned that the American series is his favourite work in the comedy genre.

He said, “No, no. Tom and Jerry is not a comedy; it is action; it’s violence.”

Kumar continued, “I’ll tell you one secret. So many action [scenes] I have done, a lot of times I have taken it from Tom and Jerry. That whole helicopter scene, I have taken it from there. Another one from which I had taken is National Geographic, where you get to see great action.”

Tom and Jerry are unbelievable, the kind of action they have,” asserted the ‘Sarfira’ actor.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and co’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ ‘copy-pasted’ from THIS Netflix hit?

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Mudassar Aziz’s comedy flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Chitrangada Singh. The title is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15, coinciding with Indian Independence Day.

Moreover, he also has a special appearance in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’, which is set for theatrical release on the same day.

