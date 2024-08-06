‘Another remake of a legendary film…’: Akshay Kumar and co’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ ‘copy-pasted’ from THIS Netflix hit?

Do you know? Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s next film ‘Khel Khel Mein’, featuring a star-studded cast, is a remake of an Italian dramedy, which holds the Guinness World Record of the most times a movie is remade.

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar’s next comedy flick, the genre he is best at, was released over the past weekend, and the viewers were quick to make out that ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is yet another remake, adding to his filmography. The makers of the film have drawn inspiration for the premise – based on a group of friends, who get together for a dinner and participate in a seemingly harmless game, to reveal everyone’s secrets – from an Italian comedy-drama ‘Perfetti sconosciuti’ (Perfect Strangers), co-written and directed by Paolo Genovese.

A critical and commercial success upon release in 2016, the title also bagged the David di Donatello Best Film award and holds a record for the film with the most number of remakes, i.e. 26, till the upcoming Bollywood movie, in more than 20 countries. It was also remade in India earlier, in the Kannada language, titled ‘Loudspeaker’ (2018).

Reacting to the trailer of the Bollywood comedy, about the typical ‘nagging wife’ and ‘cheating husband’ premise, a number of social users showed their anticipation to see the actor back in the genre, after over a decade, while, there were also some critics who pointed out the similarities with the Hollywood film, dubbing it a rip-off.

“Another Remake of a legendary Film#PerfettiSconosciuti to save the sinking ship. #KhelKhelMein. When are we getting the original @akshaykumar back on screen?” a social user questioned, while another optimistically penned, “It’s a remake movie of course but it looks interesting, especially the last scene with ammy will wait for the reviews first, then will see if it’s worth in theatres. There’s going to be a song remake as well.. parde mein rehne do. It makes sense why they put this song in the movie but I am sure lots of people are going to hate it. Akshay is back with a bang for sure!”

“Akki is doing comedy. Maybe it would work this time for this reason alone. People are dying to see him doing comedy and punches again. Me included,” one more noted.

Notably, the Mudassar Aziz directorial, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Chitrangada Singh, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

Kumar has high hopes for the project, following a string of flops, as he makes a return to his favourite genre after a series of social dramas.